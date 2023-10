HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — West Central kept their soccer season alive, following a narrow 3-1 win over Dakota Valley.

The Trojans held a 1-0 lead after the first half, but the Panthers would even the game late.

West Central would score the winning goal and add some insurance on their way to the 3-1 victory.

The Trojans will meet the top-seeded Tea Area Titans on Saturday at 2 p.m. with a spot in the class ‘A’ state championship up for grabs.