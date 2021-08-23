Weir’s blast lifts Sioux Falls Little League team to win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a one-day delay, the Sioux Falls Little League team played its second game at the World Series tournament as they faced Oregon. A familiar name delivered again leading to Sioux Falls to another victory.

Rain from Hurricane Henri on Sunday forced the team’s second round game to be postponed.

Once again, Sioux Falls found itself in a pitcher’s duel. Neither team would score for the first 4.5 innings. While both Maddux Munson for Sioux Falls, and Chase Kelly for Oregon were sharp, it was the defense behind both that shined brightest.

Along with multiple double plays, some superb throws, and great fielding at first kept this game scoreless through 4.5

Sioux Falls would draw back-to-back walks in the bottom of the 5th, causing Chase Kelly to leave the game. Sioux Falls took advantage of the pitching change as two batters later, Gavin Weir crushed a three-run home run to right to give Sioux Falls a 3-0 lead.

The Sioux Falls team would shutdown Oregon in the 6th to pick up the 3-0 victory. It was their 2nd win at the Little League World Series after 2-0 win over Louisiana on Friday. Pitcher Gavin Weir finished that game with 15 strikeouts in 5.2 innings without giving up a hit.

Sioux Falls will play again on Wednesday against a team from California.

A team from South Dakota has never won the LLBWS. This will mark only the fifth time a team from South Dakota has qualified for the LLBWS, and the second-straight appearance for Sioux Falls Little League after making it in 2017.