EAGAN, M.N. (KELO) — The Vikings are in week 2 of training camp up in the Twin Cities.

KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower is in the Twin Cities covering today’s practice.

Great to be back at Vikings Training Camp. I’ll have a live report from Eagan coming up on Midday on @keloland pic.twitter.com/AjNznuKLTx — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) August 4, 2021

The Vikings started this week short of QB’s due to Kellen Mond, Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley being sidelined under COVID-19 protocols. That left Jake Browning as the only healthy QB in camp.

Earlier in the week, the Vikings added QB’s Case Cookus and Danny Etling for depth.