Wednesday Scoreboard – December 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
#19 Clemson 20, Iowa State 13
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sioux Valley 71, Baltic 33
Chadron Classic
Custer 68, Valentine, Neb. 44
Hoop City Classic
Howard 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 53
Lennox 66, Garretson 45
Lower Brule 63, Viborg-Hurley 58
Houston TN, 75, Jefferson 66
Mitchell 85, Campbell County, WY 81
First Assembly Christian, TN 71, Sioux Falls Christian 57
SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic
Consolation
Custer 60, Hemingford, Neb. 29
Huron Holiday Classic
DeSmet 46, Jones County 37
MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Duluth East 63, Cambridge-Isanti 45
Hopkins 78, Forest Lake 58
Jackson County Central 68, United South Central 64
Legacy Christian 95, Park Christian 68
Minneapolis Southwest 72, Big Lake 57
St. Agnes 99, West Lutheran 61
St. Anthony 81, Hill-Murray 59
St. Paul Humboldt 73, Community of Peace 54
Two Rivers, Wis. 56, Kasson-Mantorville 53
West Central 77, Underwood 25
Capital City Classic
St. Thomas Academy 57, Waconia 54
Capital City Classic
Holy Angels 54, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 50
Mound Westonka 64, St. Paul Central 50
Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Owatonna 61
Wayzata 80, Osseo 53
Crusader Basketball Classic
Consolation Semifinal
Royalton 76, Concordia Academy 75
East Ridge Holiday Classic
Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Lakeville South 61
Eastview 72, Woodbury 65
Rosemount 66, North St. Paul 38
Ely Tournament
Cook County 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 41
Ely 63, Bigfork 37
Granite City Classic
Albany 79, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52
Becker 61, Hutchinson 59
Buffalo 61, Elk River 57
Minnetonka 81, Maple Grove 74
North Branch 70, Delano 69
Orono 76, St. Francis 58
Princeton 75, Alexandria 65
Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Farmington 73
St. Michael-Albertville 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40
Stillwater 85, Champlin Park 70
Hastings Holiday Shootout
Irondale 80, Prescott, Wis. 76
St. Louis Park 70, Hastings 51
Hibbing Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Warroad 51, Grand Rapids 50
Semifinal
Columbia Heights 88, Superior, Wis. 72
HLWW Holiday Tournament
Hope Academy 72, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71
Lakeville North Tournament
Lakeville North 79, New Prague 62
Lewiston Holiday Classic
Kaukauna, Wis. 65, Worthington 63
Waseca 45, Lewiston-Altura 37
Mounds Park Academy Tournament
Kaleidoscope Charter 66, Mounds Park Academy 62
Perham Tournament
Paynesville 70, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 68, OT
Perham 52, Sauk Centre 49
Rotary Holiday Classic
Rochester Century 47, Stewartville 45
Saint Croix Central, Wis. 65, St. Croix Prep 48
Tartan Holiday Tournament
Blue
Park (Cottage Grove) 66, Andover 56
Twin Cities Holiday Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Minneapolis Washburn 78, St. Paul Johnson 75
Willmar Tournament
Dassel-Cokato 74, MACCRAY 70
MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13
Canby 48, Wabasso 28
Chaska 65, Eden Prairie 59
Fergus Falls 75, Breckenridge 43
Hermantown 52, Esko 45
Jackson County Central 90, United South Central 28
Kenyon-Wanamingo 45, Grand Meadow 30
Legacy Christian 44, Park Christian 31
Litchfield 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 48
Mankato West 71, St. Peter 56
Rogers 60, Edina 48
Sleepy Eye 53, Minneota 52
South Ridge 69, Ely 38
Visitation 60, St. Paul Central 36
Granite City Classic
Anoka 59, Duluth East 56
Foley 53, Annandale 42
Holy Family Catholic 64, Pierz 34
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18
Pine City 44, Big Lake 40
Rockford 52, Tartan 40
Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Buffalo 35
Hill-Murray Tournament
Hutchinson 65, Mahtomedi 54
St. Paul Como Park 73, Fridley 61
Wayzata 59, Forest Lake 25
Monticello Invitational
Grand Rapids 61, St. Francis 26
Monticello 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56
Orono 50, Chisago Lakes 34
Proctor 63, Princeton 53
Mounds Park Academy Holiday Tournament
Championship
St. Croix Prep 61, Mounds Park Academy 53
Third Place
St. Paul Humboldt 64, Nova Classical Academy 30
Perham Tournament
Sauk Centre 47, Perham 43
Waconia 73, Barnesville 66
Roseville Holiday Classic
Eagan 59, Maranatha Christian 38
East Ridge 54, Eastview 36
Roseville 55, Centennial 52
Rotary Holiday Classic
Bloomington Jefferson 53, Rochester John Marshall 48
Bloomington Kennedy 48, Rochester Century 36
Rochester Mayo 58, Byron 49
Totino-Grace 68, Owatonna 62
South St. Paul Holiday Shootout
Woodbury 60, South St. Paul 49