Wednesday Scoreboard – December 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area:

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

#19 Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Sioux Valley 71, Baltic 33

Chadron Classic

Custer 68, Valentine, Neb. 44

Hoop City Classic

Howard 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 53

Lennox 66, Garretson 45

Lower Brule 63, Viborg-Hurley 58

Houston TN, 75, Jefferson 66

Mitchell 85, Campbell County, WY 81

First Assembly Christian, TN 71, Sioux Falls Christian 57

SD GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Chadron Rotary Holiday Classic

Consolation

Custer 60, Hemingford, Neb. 29

Huron Holiday Classic

DeSmet 46, Jones County 37

MINNESOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Duluth East 63, Cambridge-Isanti 45

Hopkins 78, Forest Lake 58

Jackson County Central 68, United South Central 64

Legacy Christian 95, Park Christian 68

Minneapolis Southwest 72, Big Lake 57

St. Agnes 99, West Lutheran 61

St. Anthony 81, Hill-Murray 59

St. Paul Humboldt 73, Community of Peace 54

Two Rivers, Wis. 56, Kasson-Mantorville 53

West Central 77, Underwood 25

Capital City Classic

St. Thomas Academy 57, Waconia 54

Capital City Classic

Holy Angels 54, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 50

Mound Westonka 64, St. Paul Central 50

Robbinsdale Armstrong 63, Owatonna 61

Wayzata 80, Osseo 53

Crusader Basketball Classic

Consolation Semifinal

Royalton 76, Concordia Academy 75

East Ridge Holiday Classic

Cretin-Derham Hall 65, Lakeville South 61

Eastview 72, Woodbury 65

Rosemount 66, North St. Paul 38

Ely Tournament

Cook County 43, Mille Lacs Co-op 41

Ely 63, Bigfork 37

Granite City Classic

Albany 79, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 52

Becker 61, Hutchinson 59

Buffalo 61, Elk River 57

Minnetonka 81, Maple Grove 74

North Branch 70, Delano 69

Orono 76, St. Francis 58

Princeton 75, Alexandria 65

Robbinsdale Cooper 77, Farmington 73

St. Michael-Albertville 51, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40

Stillwater 85, Champlin Park 70

Hastings Holiday Shootout

Irondale 80, Prescott, Wis. 76

St. Louis Park 70, Hastings 51

Hibbing Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Warroad 51, Grand Rapids 50

Semifinal

Columbia Heights 88, Superior, Wis. 72

HLWW Holiday Tournament

Hope Academy 72, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 71

Lakeville North Tournament

Lakeville North 79, New Prague 62

Lewiston Holiday Classic

Kaukauna, Wis. 65, Worthington 63

Waseca 45, Lewiston-Altura 37

Mounds Park Academy Tournament

Kaleidoscope Charter 66, Mounds Park Academy 62

Perham Tournament

Paynesville 70, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 68, OT

Perham 52, Sauk Centre 49

Rotary Holiday Classic

Rochester Century 47, Stewartville 45

Saint Croix Central, Wis. 65, St. Croix Prep 48

Tartan Holiday Tournament

Blue

Park (Cottage Grove) 66, Andover 56

Twin Cities Holiday Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Minneapolis Washburn 78, St. Paul Johnson 75

Willmar Tournament

Dassel-Cokato 74, MACCRAY 70

MINNESOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 65, Cristo Rey Jesuit 13

Canby 48, Wabasso 28

Chaska 65, Eden Prairie 59

Fergus Falls 75, Breckenridge 43

Hermantown 52, Esko 45

Jackson County Central 90, United South Central 28

Kenyon-Wanamingo 45, Grand Meadow 30

Legacy Christian 44, Park Christian 31

Litchfield 62, St. Cloud Cathedral 48

Mankato West 71, St. Peter 56

Rogers 60, Edina 48

Sleepy Eye 53, Minneota 52

South Ridge 69, Ely 38

Visitation 60, St. Paul Central 36

Granite City Classic

Anoka 59, Duluth East 56

Foley 53, Annandale 42

Holy Family Catholic 64, Pierz 34

Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 18

Pine City 44, Big Lake 40

Rockford 52, Tartan 40

Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Buffalo 35

Hill-Murray Tournament

Hutchinson 65, Mahtomedi 54

St. Paul Como Park 73, Fridley 61

Wayzata 59, Forest Lake 25

Monticello Invitational

Grand Rapids 61, St. Francis 26

Monticello 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 56

Orono 50, Chisago Lakes 34

Proctor 63, Princeton 53

Mounds Park Academy Holiday Tournament

Championship

St. Croix Prep 61, Mounds Park Academy 53

Third Place

St. Paul Humboldt 64, Nova Classical Academy 30

Perham Tournament

Sauk Centre 47, Perham 43

Waconia 73, Barnesville 66

Roseville Holiday Classic

Eagan 59, Maranatha Christian 38

East Ridge 54, Eastview 36

Roseville 55, Centennial 52

Rotary Holiday Classic

Bloomington Jefferson 53, Rochester John Marshall 48

Bloomington Kennedy 48, Rochester Century 36

Rochester Mayo 58, Byron 49

Totino-Grace 68, Owatonna 62

South St. Paul Holiday Shootout

Woodbury 60, South St. Paul 49

