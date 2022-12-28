SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — View scores from around the area on Wednesday here:
NBA
Pelicans 119, Timberwolves 118
SOUTH DAKOTA BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Ethan 67, McCook Central/Montrose 64
Hamlin 55, Howard 49
Little Wound 54, White Shield, ND 35
Mitchell 83, Campbell County, WY 61
McLaughlin 63, Mandaree, ND 43
Pine Ridge 79, Wakpala 54
St. Francis Indian 93, Solen, ND 11
Viborg-Hurley 58, Gregory 44
Waubay/Summit 64, Canistota 56
White River 62, Bridgewater-Emery 61
SOUTH DAKOTA GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Roncalli 49, Herreid/Selby Area 38
Campbell County, WY 59, Mitchell 39
Mandaree, ND 66, Pine Ridge 41
McLaughlin 59, Wakpala 12
Parshall, ND 54, St. Francis Indian 50 – OT2