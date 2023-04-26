SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are some scores from around the area here:
MLB
Yankees 12, Twins 6
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Augustana 4, Wayne State 0
Augustana 14, Wayne State 3
SDSU 8, Nebraska 3
U-Mary 16, Northern State 3
U-Mary 5, Northern State 4
USF 12, Upper Iowa 2
USF 20, Upper Iowa 0
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Augustana 2, SMSU 0
SMSU 2, Augustana 1
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Dell Rapids 17, Parkston 4
Groton Area 10, Wolsey-Wessington 1
McCook Central/Montrose 6, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 1
Scotland/Menno 3, Centerville 2
Sioux Falls Christian 6, Madison 4