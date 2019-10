Wednesday night scoreboard – October 9th

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- SDSU celebrated Hobo Day with a 28-10 victory over Southern Illinois, earning the Jacks their fourth straight win. State didn't get off to a hot start as the Salukis led 10-9 at halftime.

"Our offense did start slow, but I think we have high expectations and when you play good teams, sometimes you're going to have to make some adjustments to get things going and that's what our staff did," SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.