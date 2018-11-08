Wednesday Night Scoreboard - November 7th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Wednesday's results from across KELOLAND.
Women's Basketball
USD 77 vs. Creighton 65
DWU 76 vs. Northwestern 73
Dordt 87 vs. Mount Marty 75
Presentation 71 vs. Nebraska Christian College 56
Men's Basketball
USD 83 vs. York 58
DWU 88 vs. Northwestern 75
Dordt 81 vs. Mount Marty 56
NBA G League
Sioux Falls 109 vs. Northern Arizona 99
College Volleyball
GPAC Semifinals
Northwestern 3 vs. Hastings 1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23)
Dordt 3 vs. Midland 1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23)
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
