Wednesday Night Scoreboard - November 7th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Wednesday's results from across KELOLAND.

Women's Basketball

USD 77 vs. Creighton 65

DWU 76 vs. Northwestern 73

Dordt 87 vs. Mount Marty 75

Presentation 71 vs. Nebraska Christian College 56

Men's Basketball

USD 83 vs. York 58

DWU 88 vs. Northwestern 75

Dordt 81 vs. Mount Marty 56

NBA G League

Sioux Falls 109 vs. Northern Arizona 99

College Volleyball

GPAC Semifinals

Northwestern 3 vs. Hastings 1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23)

Dordt 3 vs. Midland 1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23)