Sports

Wednesday Night Scoreboard - November 7th

By:

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 08:07 PM CST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 09:46 PM CST

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Here are Wednesday's results from across KELOLAND.

Women's Basketball

USD 77 vs. Creighton 65

DWU 76 vs. Northwestern 73

Dordt 87 vs. Mount Marty 75

Presentation 71 vs. Nebraska Christian College 56

Men's Basketball

USD 83 vs. York 58

DWU 88 vs. Northwestern 75

Dordt 81 vs. Mount Marty 56

NBA G League

Sioux Falls 109 vs. Northern Arizona 99

College Volleyball
GPAC Semifinals

Northwestern 3 vs. Hastings 1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23)

Dordt 3 vs. Midland 1 (25-14, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23)

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates