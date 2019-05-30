Wednesday night scoreboard - May 29th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Here are Wednesday's results from across KELOLAND.

American Association

Chicago 7 vs. Sioux Falls 2 (F/7)

Chicago 1 vs. Sioux Falls 0 (F/8)

Legion Baseball

Rapid City #22 16 vs. Sioux Falls West 10

Rapid City #320 11 vs. Sioux Falls East 8

Rapid City #320 4 vs. Sioux Falls East 0

Pierre 5 vs. Renner 1

Pierre 8 vs. Renner 6