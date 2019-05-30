Wednesday night scoreboard - May 29th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Here are Wednesday's results from across KELOLAND.
American Association
Chicago 7 vs. Sioux Falls 2 (F/7)
Chicago 1 vs. Sioux Falls 0 (F/8)
Legion Baseball
Rapid City #22 16 vs. Sioux Falls West 10
Rapid City #320 11 vs. Sioux Falls East 8
Rapid City #320 4 vs. Sioux Falls East 0
Pierre 5 vs. Renner 1
Pierre 8 vs. Renner 6
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
