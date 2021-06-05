Webster’s Storley seeks another bout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been an eventful past year for Webster native Logan Storley in the Mixed Martial Arts circuit.

Logan Storley was set to fight Omar Hussein in May, but Hussein wasn’t medically cleared to compete just minutes before their bout.

“You know we were getting ready and I had my hands wrapped and ready to fight last Friday or two Fridays ago and then they canceled the fight. Obviously it’s tough after you go through an eight-week camp. I’m away from everyone. To get ready for that moment and then it’s canceled,” Storley said.

It was another blow in an already tough year in the Mixed Martial Arts scene, with the pandemic playing a major part.

“We did take a break, you know Bellator did take that break so things were shut down for a while, but now things are rolling,” Storley said.

Storley is coming off his first loss as a professional, a split decision to top-ranked Yaroslav Amso last November.

“He’s going to fight for the title June 11th, he’s fighting for the title. So we’ll see what happens. I truly believe I’m one of the best fighters in the world and I think that performance proved it,” Storley said.

That loss and the lack of fights in the past year have only made the itch to get back in the ring even greater.

“Right now it’s just I got to get back in there and I got to win. And I need to stay active. That’s really a big key for me and I think a lot of fighters this last year after taking all this time off. We’re trying to get in there and stay active and get four or five fights in. Which we really didn’t get to do much of any this last year,” Storley said.

Storley is still looking for his next fight, but with most fighters wanting an eight-week preparation camp, he’s not sure when that will come. Logan will be back in Sioux Falls this week with Legends for Kids as He puts on a wrestling clinic which will be held next Saturday from 12:30 to 2:30 at the Sanford Pentagon.