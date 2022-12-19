BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team saw last year’s season come to a close with a 31-17 loss to Montana State in Bozeman. Fast forward a year and the tables were reversed as the Jackrabbits got their chance to end the Bobcats’ season in Brookings.

“That’s a good football team that we beat. Not to take anything away from them, but we were on today. I’d say that’s a big part of it,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU rolled past Montana State in this year’s FCS Semifinals, 39-18. The Jackrabbits scored touchdowns on each of their first five possessions, giving them a comfortable lead.

“We only had to kick one field goal and punt once, so it was really efficient. I really just love the fact that we trusted the run game, especially in the second half. We just kept pounding the rock and imposing our will on their defense,” SDSU tight end Tucker Kraft said.

The Jacks rushed for 281 yards offensively, while holding Montana State’s top rushing offense to just 52 yards. That’s 116 yards less than the Bobcats’ previous season low against FBS opponent, Oregon State.

“I’m so proud of our defense. That was one of the best offenses that we’ve seen all year and we just came out, played out ball and I’m just so proud of our guys,” SDSU linebacker Adam Bock said.

“It started up front, just the d-line getting after the o-line and making plays. It really set the tone for our defense that we were going to stop the run,” SDSU defensive end Caleb Sanders said.

SDSU has now advanced to just their second ever FCS National Championship.

“It means the world just to have this opportunity again. Ever since two years ago, when I got hurt in that game and we ended up losing that game to Sam Houston, we’ve been working towards it,” SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski said.

And their opponent will be rival, NDSU.

“I think it’s kind of cool. Number one, we’re excited to go to the championship game and we feel very fortunate for that opportunity. Then the fact that it’s a rival for the National Championship, I think it’s a good storyline and I can’t wait to have it happen,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU and NDSU will meet for the National Championship on Sunday, January 8th. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. in Frisco, Texas.