“We set these courses up like tour events” The Sioux Falls Mayor’s Cup is picking up traction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While most of the golfing world was watching the United States defeat the Euros in the Ryder Cup this past Sunday, there was golf tournament going on right here in Sioux Falls known as the Mayor’s Cup.

Prairie Green vs Elmwood, a two day event to earn bragging rights until the next year.

“We have two 9-hole matches on day one, two different formats. We have a best ball match and then we move into a modified Chapman. So, team events on the first day then we go into our singles matches,” Prairie Green golf professional Chris Lane said.

The two teams are handed picked by the two golf professionals at the respective courses.

“They drafted the players, tried to get them as even as we could and kind of draft some of the folks that tend to be patrons at Prairie Green or at Elmwood, kind of the mainstay folks and get them on their respective teams,” general manager of Sioux Falls Golf Justin Arlt said.

From the style of play, to the way the course is prepared, the tournament is set up to challenge the players.

“Not only is it competitive, but we also set both golf courses up like a tour event. So, the greens were double cut and rolled and running 12 1/2 -13, similar to what you would see on a tour event,” Arlt said. “Custom tee markers, custom flags, the whole nine yards to make it feel like they’re playing in our version of the Ryder Cup.”

“What’s kind of cool is there’s a lot of smack talk between the guys that play just because they have their favorite courses,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken said.

“You’ve got your Elmwood people, you have your Prairie Green people, each think their course is better, each thinks their course is harder so they think they have more street cred if they play here or if they play at Prairie. So, this is a chance when we can kind of level the playing field, they all have to play in one tournament and we see who’s the best, Prairie or Elmwood. So, it’s fun, friendly competition and it really puts a great focus on our great city courses that we have.”

In its second year of existence, Prairie Green would defeat Elmwood 20-16 retaining the Cup for another season.