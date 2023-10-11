SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Down in Vermillion, the USD men return just a couple of players with significant experience.

Max Burchill and Paul Bruns are back, but that’s about it.

The Coyotes brought in nine new players with four incoming freshman and five transfers. As many would expect, new faces, means a different style of basketball from USD.

“We lost all five starters. We lost 82% of our scoring, 74% of our rebounding, so we lose everything on paper, but we’re different this year. If we line the teams up last year to this year, I think we look a lot different,” USD head coach Peterson said.

USD meets Mount Marty in their first game, which is set for November 6 in Vermillion.