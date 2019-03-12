Sports

WBK: USD Wins Over UND In Summit League Semifinals, Advances To Championship Game

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 04:32 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 07:41 PM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Summit League Women's Championship game will be a South Dakota showdown.

The University of South Dakota advanced to the final game with a win over the University of North Dakota, 84 to 61.

The Coyotes were led by Allison Arens with 17 points.

USD takes on SDSU in the championship game at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

 

 

