Sports

WBK: SDSU Advances To Summit League Championship Game With Win Over ORU

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 01:43 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 08:02 PM CDT

WBK: SDSU Advances To Summit League Championship Game With Win Over ORU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota State University will play in the Women's Summit League Championship game.

The Jackrabbits advanced with a win in the semifinals over Oral Roberts, 86 to 55.  

SDSU got an early lead in the game and didn't let up.  Senior Macy Miller lead the team with 18 points.

The Jackrabbits will play either the University of South Dakota or the University of North Dakota at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.  You can follow the action in a live blog by KELOLAND Sports

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Living Golf Tour Cards

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Alaska & Glacier Bay Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates