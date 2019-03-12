WBK: SDSU Advances To Summit League Championship Game With Win Over ORU Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota State University will play in the Women's Summit League Championship game.

The Jackrabbits advanced with a win in the semifinals over Oral Roberts, 86 to 55.

SDSU got an early lead in the game and didn't let up. Senior Macy Miller lead the team with 18 points.

The Jackrabbits will play either the University of South Dakota or the University of North Dakota at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. You can follow the action in a live blog by KELOLAND Sports.