WBK: SDSU Advances To Summit League Championship Game With Win Over ORU
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota State University will play in the Women's Summit League Championship game.
The Jackrabbits advanced with a win in the semifinals over Oral Roberts, 86 to 55.
SDSU got an early lead in the game and didn't let up. Senior Macy Miller lead the team with 18 points.
The Jackrabbits will play either the University of South Dakota or the University of North Dakota at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. You can follow the action in a live blog by KELOLAND Sports.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
AP Source: Raiders to sign tackle Trent
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
German soccer club pays tribute to
Latest News - Local
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.