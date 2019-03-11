Sports

WBK PREVIEW: (2) USD vs. (6) UND

By:

Posted: Mar 11, 2019 11:30 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2019 11:30 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The University of South Dakota Coyotes will look to book a spot in The Summit League Tournament championship game Monday afternoon. 

The Coyotes (27-4) take on the University of North Dakota (12-18) at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Sixth-seeded North Dakota knocked off third-seeded Denver 80-67 on Sunday.  

The second-seeded USD team had a big win over NDSU on Saturday, with a final score of 74-51. USD was led by Hannah Sverson, who poured in 20 points.

USD won both regular season contests, winning 80-50 in Grand Forks and 87-54 in Vermillion. 

