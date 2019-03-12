Sports

WBK PREVIEW: (1) SDSU vs. (2) USD In Summit League Championship Game

Posted: Mar 12, 2019 10:00 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - For the fifth time, the women's Summit League Championship game features two South Dakota teams.

South Dakota State University (25-6) and the University of South Dakota (28-4) will meet at 1 p.m. for the league championship.

The top-seeded Jackrabbits advanced to the final game with an 86-55 win over Oral Roberts on Monday. The Jackrabbits scored the game's first five points and eventually took a 19-9 lead. SDSU has now won 15-straight games.

The Coyotes had an 84-61 victory over the University of North Dakota to move on to the championship game. The Coyotes got off to a hot start, holding North Dakota (12-19) scoreless for the first seven minutes of the game and leading 13-0.

The two rivals split the regular season series, with each team winning at home. Both regular season games went into overtime. 

