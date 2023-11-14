WAYNE, NE. (USF) — Cougar Volleyball closed out their season tonight against Wayne State falling 3-0 in the opening round of the NSIC Tournament.

USF came out swinging with a .306 attacking while landing 16 kills on 36 attacks. Sadie Voss and Courtney Holsteen each put down five kills to open set one followed by Jordan Kuper with four and Jordyn Hamm with two. Kuper also had the teams lone solo block in set two, but the Coo fell in a close 25-23 set.

The Cougars battled to open set two, but the Wildcat offense proved to be too much as they shutdown USF 25-14. Voss and Kuper paved the way with four kills each followed by Hamm with three.

Wayne State jumped out to an early set three lead ultimately taking the final set, 25-16. Voss recorded another five kills while pairing up with Kuper for an assisted block. Holsteen added on another four kills followed by Kuper with three and Elise Gillen with one.

All in all, Voss led the Coo with 14 kills on the night with nine digs and an assisted block followed by Kuper with 11 kills, three digs and a solo and assisted block. Holsteen boasted nine kills on the evening with Hamm tacking on five. Gillen dished out 35 assists on the night while Caitlin Kellner paved the way with 13 digs.

Sioux Falls finishes their 2023 campaign with a 13-15 overall record and 9-9 in the NSIC. USF has