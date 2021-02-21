Wayne State men push past Augustana; Vikings Qualify for NSIC Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana men’s basketball team fell short Sunday afternoon, 82-70, to Wayne State in the regular-season finale. However, the Vikings have still qualified as the No. 4 seed in the NSIC Tournament and will play on Thursday.
Augustana, who had been riding a four-game winning streak, falls to 9-6 on the season and 7-6 in NSIC action. Wayne State wins the NSIC South Division with a 10-4 record while going 10-6 overall.
The Vikings fought to garner a 3-point advantage midway through the first half, holding a 25-22 advantage. However, Wayne State used a 9-0 run to grab a 31-25 lead with 4:356 remaining in the half and entered intermission holding a 42-33 lead.
Wayne State’s lead was built to double digits and hovered in the teens for much of the late-game. It was a pair of free throws from Jordan Janssen that built the WSC lead to 16 points, the largest of the game with just over a minute to play. Dylan LeBrun sank a 3-point basket with 30 seconds on the clock, making the final score 82-70.
Tyler Riemersma corralled a season-high 22 rebounds, falling just one short of his career-high set last season. Of the 22 rebounds, 10 were on the offensive end.
LeBrun led AU with 21 points while Riemersma completed the double-double with 12 points. Adam Dykman added 10 points.
The Wildcats were led by Nate Mohr with 21 points.
Despite the loss, Augustana was aided with Sioux Falls falling in overtime at Southwest Minnesota State to qualify in the pared-down NSIC Tournament field. The Vikings will face Northern State in the quarterfinal round of the NSIC Tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. Although the games take place inside the Sanford Pentagon, the NSIC has elected to forgo fans for the event. Complete video and audio coverage can be found at GoAugie.com/Live.