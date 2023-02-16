WAYNE, NE (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell in their final regular season road match-up, 80-53, against Wayne State tonight.

WHAT HAPPENED

· The Cougars battled the Wildcats to open tonight’s game, but quickly fell behind ending the first half 41-22.

· 14 Cougars saw playing time tonight with Noah Puetz and Jack Thompson leading USF in minutes played.

· USF falls to 17-10 on the season and 12-9 in the NSIC.

SIOUX FALLS LEADERS

· Puetz was USFs only player in double digits with 12 points on the night followed by Chase Grinde with eight points.

· Puetz also pulled down eight rebounds for the Coo with Mason Steele (4) and Zane Alm (3) combining for seven.

· Although only three Cougars made free throw line appearances tonight, Carson Rentz was the only Cougar that shot 100 percent from the free throw line.

TEAM STATISTICS

· Sioux Falls went 21-57 from the field today while going 4-6 from the free throw line.

· The Cougars pulled down 27 boards on the night while capitalizing on 13 second chance points.

· USF forced the Wildcats to eight turnovers while picking up 13 points in the process.

· Sioux Falls saw 29 points come from their bench along with 26 points in the paint led by Chase Grinde , Conner Jackson , Mason Steele and Carson Rentz .

UP NEXT

The Cougars return home this weekend to host Augustana for senior night. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.