WAYNE, NE (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls men’s basketball team fell in their final regular season road match-up, 80-53, against Wayne State tonight.
WHAT HAPPENED
· The Cougars battled the Wildcats to open tonight’s game, but quickly fell behind ending the first half 41-22.
· 14 Cougars saw playing time tonight with Noah Puetz and Jack Thompson leading USF in minutes played.
· USF falls to 17-10 on the season and 12-9 in the NSIC.
SIOUX FALLS LEADERS
· Puetz was USFs only player in double digits with 12 points on the night followed by Chase Grinde with eight points.
· Puetz also pulled down eight rebounds for the Coo with Mason Steele (4) and Zane Alm (3) combining for seven.
· Although only three Cougars made free throw line appearances tonight, Carson Rentz was the only Cougar that shot 100 percent from the free throw line.
TEAM STATISTICS
· Sioux Falls went 21-57 from the field today while going 4-6 from the free throw line.
· The Cougars pulled down 27 boards on the night while capitalizing on 13 second chance points.
· USF forced the Wildcats to eight turnovers while picking up 13 points in the process.
· Sioux Falls saw 29 points come from their bench along with 26 points in the paint led by Chase Grinde, Conner Jackson, Mason Steele and Carson Rentz.
UP NEXT
The Cougars return home this weekend to host Augustana for senior night. The men’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. this Saturday with the women’s game to follow at 5:30 p.m.