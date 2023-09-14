SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Soccer team lost Wayne State 1-0 in a tight match until the very end.

· The only goal of the match was scored on a penalty kick by Maia Vacks in the 26th minute.

· USF had more saves than Wayne State 7-3. Caroline Titze kept the Cougars in the match with 4 saves in the second half.

· The Cougars outshot Wayne State 16-12. USF had 12 shots in the first half.

This match moves the Cougars to 0-4-0 on the season. The Coo will be back in action Thursday September 21 in Bemidji, MN. They take on Bemidji State at 6:00PM at Chet Anderson Stadium.