Watertown’s Jake Olson, Lincoln lead after first round of Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The Class AA Boys State Golf Tournament is being held at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron. Lincoln entered the tournament as the defending champions and after the first round are in position to repeat.

Watertown’s Jake Olson leads the individual championship after an impressive two-under 70 in round 1. He’s four strokes clear of Lincoln teammates Luke Honner and Charles Mickelson. There’s a five-way tie for 4th place at 3-over par which includes: Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets, Brandon Valley’s Logan Kelling, O’Gorman’s Jacob Stewart, Harrisburg’s Will Parsons and Jefferson’s Andy Noble.

You can see the full individual leaderboard here.

First Round Team Standings

1. Lincoln +14

2. O’Gorman +21

3. Harrisburg +24

4. Watertown +26

5. Mitchell +34

6. Yankton +35

7. Brandon Valley +37

8. Pierre +42

9. Roosevelt +44

10. Spearfish +46

11. Rapid City Stevens +58

12. Aberdeen Central +66

13. Brookings +86

14. Rapid City Central +89