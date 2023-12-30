SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown defeated 20 other teams to win the Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational at Lincoln High School Saturday.

Brandon Valley finished second, and Lincoln rounded out the top three. Navarro Schunke from Brandon Valley won the individual title in the heavyweight division.

Team Scores
1Watertown 221.0
2Brandon Valley146.0
3Lincoln 139.0
4Milbank 116.0
5Beresford/Alcester-Hudson113.5
6Jefferson 107.0
7O’Gorman106.0
8Wagner 97.5
9Brookings 96.5
T-10Sisseton 90.5
T-10Spearfish 90.5
12Vermillion 86.0
13Parkston 81.0
14Harrisburg 76.5
15Washington 75.0
16Dell Rapids43.0
17Dakota Valley37.0
18Lennox 21.0
19Canistota18.0
20Roosevelt 10.0
21Andes Central/Dakota Christian4.0