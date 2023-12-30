SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown defeated 20 other teams to win the Floyd Farrand Wrestling Invitational at Lincoln High School Saturday.
Brandon Valley finished second, and Lincoln rounded out the top three. Navarro Schunke from Brandon Valley won the individual title in the heavyweight division.
|Team Scores
|1
|Watertown
|221.0
|2
|Brandon Valley
|146.0
|3
|Lincoln
|139.0
|4
|Milbank
|116.0
|5
|Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
|113.5
|6
|Jefferson
|107.0
|7
|O’Gorman
|106.0
|8
|Wagner
|97.5
|9
|Brookings
|96.5
|T-10
|Sisseton
|90.5
|T-10
|Spearfish
|90.5
|12
|Vermillion
|86.0
|13
|Parkston
|81.0
|14
|Harrisburg
|76.5
|15
|Washington
|75.0
|16
|Dell Rapids
|43.0
|17
|Dakota Valley
|37.0
|18
|Lennox
|21.0
|19
|Canistota
|18.0
|20
|Roosevelt
|10.0
|21
|Andes Central/Dakota Christian
|4.0