WATCH: Viborg-Hurley player throws down dunk

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) — Check this out! 

Viborg-Hurley met Gayville-Volin in a Class B boys basketball clash. In the first quarter, Viborg-Hurley Junior Chase Mason would get the ball and look out below. 

Mason would take to the air and lay down the one-handed dunk. Mason finished with 16 points on the night as Viborg-Hurley earned the 75-40 victory.

KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have recap from this game ahead on KELOLAND News. You can also see all of Thursday’s basketball highlights on KELOLAND.com.

