SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tea Area and Sioux Falls Jefferson each earned victories this past weekend in the KELOLAND.com Livestream Games of the Week.

Tea Area rushed for 300 yards as the Titans ran past O’Gorman on Friday evening, 44-41. It was the first 11AAA victory for the Titans.

Jefferson also earned a livestream win this weekend, as they picked up a 30-13 win over Lincoln on Saturday.

The Cavaliers scored 30 first half points to help lead to a President’s Bowl victory.

The Game of the Week returns this Friday, September 16 when Harrisburg hosts Lincoln at 6 p.m.