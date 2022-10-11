Click the video player above to watch the full contest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lincoln picked up a critical late season victory last week, with a 34-30 win over Brandon Valley in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Entering last week’s game, the Patriots sat a game back of Brandon Valley in the 11AAA standings, but a win over the Lynx sent Lincoln into fourth place.

Lincoln is 4-3 in 11AAA play, while Brandon Valley is 3-3.

The Patriots are now one win away from clinching a top four seed and a home playoff game.

If Lincoln defeats Washington on Friday, October 14, then the Patriots will move to 5-3, putting them out of reach for the Warriors. The tiebreaker would ensure they stayed ahead of the Lynx.

Friday’s game against Washington will be featured as the next Livestream Game of the Week.

You can stream that game on KELOLAND.com. Play-by-play will be provided by Grant Sweeter.