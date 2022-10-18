Click the video player above to see the full game between Lincoln and Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Livestream Game of the Week saw a strong performance by Lincoln as they muscled past Washington, 38-7.

A strong defensive performance lifts @PatsRevolution to the big win!



They are now 5-3! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/77cRCovIJm — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 15, 2022

The Patriots advanced to 5-3 with their impressive win last Friday. Lincoln also locked up the fourth seed in the 11AAA playoffs, which guarantees them a home playoff game.

Washington is now 2-5 in 11AAA play. They will meet Brandon Valley in their season finale on Thursday, October 20.

The final regular season livestream game is on Thursday as well.

O’Gorman is set to host Harrisburg at 6 p.m. You can livestream that matchup on KELOLAND.com.