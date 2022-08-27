Click the video player above to see the full game between Lincoln and Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two games livestreamed as the Games of the Week this weekend. Lincoln and Jefferson were the two teams who picked up wins on Friday and Saturday.

Lincoln picked up a 29-13 win over the Roosevelt on Friday night, as the Patriots scored ten points in the fourth quarter on their way to the win.

Roosevelt closed the gap in the fourth, but ultimately, it was a late touchdown pass from Tate Schafer to Trenton Peterson that brought the game to an end.

Click the video player above to see the full game between Jefferson and Harrisburg

On Saturday, #3 Jefferson played host to #2 Harrisburg and it was the Cavaliers who posted 434 yards of offense as they cruised to a win.

. @SFJeffersonFB opens the season with a convincing win!



Neslon Wright goes over 100 yards on the ground and Griffin Wilde over 150 through the air. pic.twitter.com/Vog2g0jAoD — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2022

The Jefferson defense was also sharp on Saturday. They limited Harrisburg to just 153 offensive yards and just four on the ground.

Taylen Ashley was 14-19 for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He added 29 yards and two scores on the ground.

Griffin Wilde was spectacular as he hauled in six catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Nelson Wright rushed 18 times for 108 yards and a score.

Harrisburg, Lincoln and Jefferson will all be back on KELOLAND.com next week. The Patriots will host Rapid City Central on Friday afternoon, followed by Jefferson vs. Washington on Friday evening.

Then on Saturday, Brandon Valley will travel to Harrisburg for a 6 p.m. matchup.