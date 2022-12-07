Click the video player above to watch the KELOLAND High School Basketball Preview Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school basketball season has arrived in South Dakota and we’ve got you ready for tip-off.

This year’s KELOLAND High School Basketball Preview Show features 19 teams from across the state in each of the three classes for boys and girls basketball.

You can hear from the six defending state champions and six new number one teams.

Here’s a look at the defending state champions for each class:

Class Team Class ‘AA’ Boys Roosevelt Rough Riders Class ‘A’ Boys Dakota Valley Panthers Class ‘B’ Boys De Smet Bulldogs Class ‘AA’ Girls O’Gorman Knights Class ‘A’ Girls St. Thomas More Cavaliers Class ‘B’ Girls Viborg-Hurley Cougars

The return of the basketball season, also marks the return of the KELOLAND SportsZone.

The first show of the basketball season airs on Friday, December 9 at 10:20 p.m. on KELO-TV.