WATCH: Kalen Garry’s back-to-back three pointers lift #1 De Smet past Clark/Willow Lake

Video above is courtesy of the De Smet Bulldogs

WILLOW LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — De Smet’s Kalen Garry connected on two three pointers in the final eight seconds of the game to defeat Clark/Willow Lake, 60-57.

The top-ranked Bulldogs trailed the Cyclones 57-54 with just 16 seconds to play in the game.

De Smet marched down the floor and fed the ball to Garry who used a screen and then connected on a long three point basket to tie the game with less than ten seconds to play.

Kalen Garry with two clutch threes in the final seconds, including the game winner.



Don't miss the steal and assist by Osthus that led to the winner. @KELOSports @kalen_garry @BasketballSmet pic.twitter.com/HewXxIH0qV — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) December 15, 2021

Clark/Willow Lake then attempted to get the ball in quickly to try and answer with a score of their own to potentially win the game, but the inbounds pass was stolen by Rett Osthus .

He then found a wide open Garry who connected on the game winning shot as time expired.

The top-ranked Bulldogs had survived, 60-57.

De Smet is now 2-0 on the season and they’ll host Estelline/Hendricks on Thursday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m.