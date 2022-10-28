Click the video player above to watch Jefferson vs. Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jefferson and Lincoln are headed to the 11AAA semifinals following wins on Thursday in the quarterfinal round.

The Cavaliers are the top seed and they continued to look like it as they cruised past Washington, 42-7.

Jefferson will now face Lincoln in the semifinals.

Click the video player above to see the full game between Lincoln and Brandon Valley

Lincoln outscored Brandon Valley 21-8 in the second half to power past the Lynx in the quarterfinals, 42-17.

The Patriots and Cavaliers will meet on Friday, November 4 in the semifinals. Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to the 11AAA state championship.