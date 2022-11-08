Click the video player above to watch the full game between Jefferson and Lincoln

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jefferson football team used a 21 point second quarter to power past Lincoln in the 11AAA Semifinals, 45-20.

Jefferson earned the win as part of the livestream game of the week.

Lincoln scored first with a touchdown pass to Jack Smith, but the Cavs would go on to score 28 of the next 35 points before halftime.

Jefferson led 28-13 at half.

Then, the Cavalier defense stepped up as they allowed just seven points in the second half.

Jefferson would add 17 more as they cruised to the 45-20 win.

For the first time in school history, @SFJeffersonFB is headed to the 11AAA State Championship! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/SGSoKbAyfo — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) November 5, 2022

The Cavs are now in their first ever state championship.