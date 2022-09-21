Click the video player above to watch the full game between Harrisburg and Lincoln

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg football team picked up their third straight victory on Friday, September 16, as the Tigers muscled past Lincoln, 41-22.

The game was livestreamed as last week’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

Harrisburg outscores Lincoln 34-6 in the second half to win their third straight!



They're now 3-1 💪 pic.twitter.com/oQPNng8Odd — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) September 17, 2022

Harrisburg trailed Lincoln 16-7 at halftime, but a 20 point swing in the third quarter, in a matter of minutes helped to push the Tigers to a lead.

They’d hold off the Patriots and create more separation on their way to a 19 point win.

Harrisburg is now 3-1 and they’ll travel to Howard Wood Field to play Roosevelt on Friday, September 24.

Lincoln returns to the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week spotlight as they prepare to face #2 O’Gorman on Friday.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and that game can be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.