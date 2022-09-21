Click the video player above to watch the full game between Harrisburg and Lincoln
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Harrisburg football team picked up their third straight victory on Friday, September 16, as the Tigers muscled past Lincoln, 41-22.
The game was livestreamed as last week’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.
Harrisburg trailed Lincoln 16-7 at halftime, but a 20 point swing in the third quarter, in a matter of minutes helped to push the Tigers to a lead.
They’d hold off the Patriots and create more separation on their way to a 19 point win.
Harrisburg is now 3-1 and they’ll travel to Howard Wood Field to play Roosevelt on Friday, September 24.
Lincoln returns to the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week spotlight as they prepare to face #2 O’Gorman on Friday.
Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and that game can be streamed on KELOLAND.com.
Play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND.com’s Grant Sweeter.