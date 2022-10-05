Click the video player above to see the full game from Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND.com Game of the Week featured a pair of top ranked teams last week, but the contest went all the way of the number one team in 11AAA.

Jefferson grabbed an early lead against O’Gorman and they cruised from there.

The Cavaliers posted an impressive 42-17 win to advance to 6-0 on the season.

The livestream Game of the Week returns this Friday with a top five matchup in Sioux Falls.

#5 Lincoln will play host to #4 Brandon Valley at Howard Wood Field. You can stream that game on KELOLAND.com.