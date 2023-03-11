SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington claimed its second state championship in the last three years with a 54-36 win over Pierre at the Pentagon Saturday.

The top-ranked Warriors outscored the second-seeded Governors 20-9 in the second quarter after the two teams were tied at 11 entering the period.

Washington scored 19 points off 15 Pierre turnovers.

Brooklyn Harpe netted 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Grace Peterson was also in double figures for the Warriors with 13.

Ryann Barry was the lone Governor in double figures with 12 points. Remington Price added eight.

This title is the eighth in school history for Washington.