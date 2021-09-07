Washington wins 4th straight with sweep of Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Washington entered the week ranked second in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Volleyball poll after starting the year 3-0.

The Warriors looked to improve to 4-0 Tuesday night against new crosstown rival Jefferson.

It was a tight battle in the first until Washington pulled away late for the 25-19 victory. The Warriors carried that momentum into the second with a 25-15 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The third set was another hard fought set, but ultimately Washington prevailed 25-21 to pick up the straight sets victory.

Ellie Walker led the Warriors with 8 kills, while Joslyn Richardson added 7. Macie Malchow dished out 23 assists in the win. Shelby Kinzer collected 5 aces, Jadyn Schetnan added 4, as did Taryn Heibult.

Emory Brosnahan collected a team-high 8 kills for the Cavaliers. Maddie Paulsen picked up four blocks in the match while Averi Schmitt collected 8 assists.