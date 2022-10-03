SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After a 3-2 loss against Roosevelt back on August 30th, the Washington Warriors have now strung together seven straight wins and entered the week as the number one volleyball team in Class AA.

Monday night they welcomed in the Mitchell Kernels who sat with a record of 5-10.

In the opening set, Washington had an early 9-4 lead, Grace Nesdahl would extend her reach and come through with the block. The Warriors were in control in the early going.

A couple minutes later, Washington setting this one up for Joslyn Richardson and the senior would place the ball where no body else was. The Warrior lead had grown to 8.

But Mitchell would make a bit of a run behind Jurzee Gregg who would serve up an ace. That would cut the deficit back down to just 6, but that would be as close as they would get. Cate Legal would rise up for the kill as Washington would go on to Sweep Mitchell by a final of 3-0.