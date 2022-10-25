SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In high school volleyball, Washington was taking on Jefferson and we begin with a cool moment for Joslyn Richardson. The entire student body, all the fans and her teammates celebrating her 1,000th point.

In the early going, Macie Malchow would keep it simple by just tapping that ball over the net. The Warriors had a lead in the early going.

Moments later, the Cavaliers were on the attack, Ella Knvernmo would rising up for the spike, skating it off the hands of the warriors. Jefferson was hanging around but right on que, during set point, Washington would look to the senior and Richardson would deliver.

The Warriors win set one 25-15, they’d go on the sweep the Cavs by a final of 3-0.