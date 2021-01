DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) -- By the time his high school career is over, Dell Rapids St. Mary senior Connor Libis will go down as one of the most prolific scorers in state history. Though the individual accomplishments are a nice reward for his hard work, Libis has his sights set on something even bigger.

Connor Libis' high school basketball career started when he was just a 7th grader, and foreshadowed what the next six years would look like.