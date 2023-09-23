SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Warriors defeated Roosevelt in four sets on the road in a meeting of two top-five teams Saturday afternoon.
The third-ranked Warriors defeated the fifth-ranked Rough Riders 25-22, 21-25, 25-9, 25-18.
by: Ian Sacks
Posted:
Updated:
