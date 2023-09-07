SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Roosevelt and Washington suffered losses last week and are looking to enter the win column on one of the state’s largest stages.

A team rules violation sidelined several starters for Roosevelt in both of their first two games.Now, those players are returning to the field for the first time this season.

“The best part about having our guys back is that we can rest them, when we need to rest them, it just gives us more depth. Instead of playing both ways, every down, you can play kind of one and a half, you get a chance to recover, and kids that age can recover pretty fast if given a chance,” Roosevelt head coach Kim Nelson said.

A player that’ll receive some rest after filling in at quarterback is Jaxsen Grevengoed, who is normally on the receiving end offensively.

“He’s a special player and we think he’s a division one running back and maybe slot receiver but it’s different now. When you’re playing quarterback, you get the ball every play. Now my job is to make sure he gets the ball every play,” coach Nelson said.

Washington is looking to overcome last week’s tough overtime loss to Jefferson. One way will be on offense, where consistency will be key.

“We are kind of up and down offensively in the run game and in the pass game. We had our moments, but we need more consistency and that’s going to come,” Washington head coach Ryan Evans said.

The Washington defense has been strong and they’ll look to stay that way against Grevengoed and the other Roosevelt playmakers.

“We really need to rally to the football and I talked about that as how that’s one of our things that we do well this game. It has to happen because he’s a load. He can run through tackles. Arm tackles aren’t going to bring him down and he’s really fast on top of everything else,” coach Evans said.

The Rough Riders will have a full roster for the first time this season, making game prep a little more difficult for Washington.

“Playing Roosevelt this week, is one of the biggest games of the year, it’s a city rival. And on top of that, it’s kind of got that first game feeling because, they’re going to be a different team. It’s one of those big time moments and big games that you want to win and you want to play in,” coach Evans said.

Washington and Roosevelt will meet on Saturday at 7 p.m. and you can livestream that game on KELOLAND.com with Ian Sacks providing play-by-play.