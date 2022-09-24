SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday brought along a full slate of college football action, but tucked into the day was a high school football contest that featured the Washington Warriors who looked to improve to 3-2 on the season. The team standing in their was was the Rapid City Central Cobblers.

in the 1st quarter Washington had a 20-0 lead but Thomas Hoffman’s pass would be intercepted by Jaxon Vermundson and he would head back the other way taking the ball down inside the 15 yard line.

A couple plays later, on 4th and 1, after bobbling the snap, the Cobblers would punch it in making it a 20-7 ball game.

But on the ensuing drive, the Warriors would go right to the ground game and Gabriel Canter would walk into the end zone untouched for six.

Washington goes on to win this win 41-21 over Rapid City Central.