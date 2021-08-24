Washington sweep Roosevelt, Lincoln upends Jefferson in volleyball openers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School Volleyball season kicked off on Tuesday and included a pair of intra-city matchups in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Jefferson was making its program debut as they visited Sioux Falls Lincoln. The Patriots took the opening set 25-16, but the Cavaliers answered back with a 25-16 victory in set two to even the match at a set a piece. But Lincoln would take the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-16 to win the match 3-1.

Crosstown rivals Washington and Roosevelt met in a battle of top three teams. The second-ranked Warriors impressed in the opening set, winning 25-17. They’d follow that up with 25-21 win in the second, and a 25-18 victory in the third for the straight sets victory.

