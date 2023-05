SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington bounced back from a game one loss, with a 4-0 win in the second game of Monday’s double header against Brandon Valley.

The Warriors were led by Andrew Glovich who threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits, while striking out eight.

Washington only had four hits of their own, but coupled with five walks, that was enough to push them to the 4-0 win.

Brandon Valley won the first game of the evening, 5-1.