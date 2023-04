SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington softball team claimed their first ever SDHSAA sanctioned win on Thursday, with a dominant 28-0 win over Roosevelt.

The Warriors got on the board early with 16 runs in the first inning. Ayannah Robb had two doubles in the inning, that led to five runs batted in.

Washington would add a dozen more runs in the second as they cruised to a 28-0 win.