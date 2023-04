SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Border Battle began in Sioux Falls Friday as high schools from Fargo faced Sioux Falls schools at Harmodon Park.

Here are the scores from the opening day of games:

Washington 11, Fargo South 10

Washington 4, Fargo Davies 2

Roosevelt 14, Horace 2

Roosevelt 4, Sheyenne 3

Fargo Davies 11, Jefferson 4

Shanley 13, Jefferson 9

West Fargo 17, Lincoln 11

Lincoln 15, Sheyenne 13