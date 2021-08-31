Washington rallies to beat Lincoln, O’Gorman sweeps Brandon Valley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday night was highlights by a pair of top-five matchups in Class AA Volleyball.

No. 1 O’Gorman sought its 29th straight win dating back to last year as they visited 4th ranked Brandon Valley.

The Knights controlled the entire match, winning in straight sets 25-11, 25-17 and 25-16.

O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly tallied a match high 9 kills while Macy Matheson added 7.

Brandon Valley was led by Hannah Parliament’s 4 kills, while four others each had 3.

The second match of the night pitted 2nd ranked Washington against No. 3 Lincoln.

The Patriots came out of the gates on fire, winning the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-22. But then Washington would rally to even the match, winning set 3 25-21, and set 4 25-23. The Warriors would take the match in the decisive 5th set, 16-14.

The Warriors were led by Joslyn Richardson’s 25 kills. Ellie Walker added 11 blocks while Kyra Thorstenson tallied 7 blocks.

No stats from Lincoln were provided.

