SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington is gearing up for another season on the gridiron. The Warriors finished last season with a 3-5-1 record.

They reeled off 3 straight wins in the middle of the season but then lost three straight before tying Brandon Valley in their final game of the season.

They return just four starters on defense, which means younger players will be stepping up when the games commence in just under two weeks.

“We’re going to play fast,” Washington senior running back/safety Mason Wilson said. “We might make a few mistakes but it’s going to be going full speed and you’ll see that the players on this team are hungry and they’re hungry to win and we’re ready to start something new here.”

The Warriors begin the season with Rapid City Stevens on Aug. 25.