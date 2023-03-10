SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington and Pierre girls basketball teams each claimed semifinal wins on Friday, sending the two teams to the class ‘AA’ state championship.

The Warriors saw an eleven point fourth quarter lead nearly erased, as #4 Jefferson closed the deficit down to just three.

However, that’s as close as it would get. The Warriors held off the comeback to claim the 46-43 win.

Brooklyn Harpe led the way for Washington. She scored 14 team high points. Grace Peterson added 13.

Jaidyn Dunn was stellar for Jefferson in the loss. She posted a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds. Ciara Watkins added 13.

The second semifinal on Friday saw Pierre dominate Harrisburg in the first half. The Govs outscored the Tigers 15-2 in the first quarter and 24-10 in the first half.

Harrisburg would go toe-to-toe with the Governors in the second half as each team scored 27 points, but that wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit.

Reece Terwilliger led the way for Pierre with 19 points and eight rebounds. Ryann Barry was the only other player to score in double figures with 10.

Harrisburg had just one player posted double digits and that was Abigail Flanagan. She notched 17 points on 7-15 shooting in the loss.

Saturday’s class ‘AA’ state championship will see #1 Washington take on #2 Pierre. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon.