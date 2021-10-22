Washington outlasts O’Gorman in battle of top AA volleyball teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was Number 1 Washington taking on Number 2 O’Gorman in Class AA Volleyball Friday night and the match lived up the hype, as the Warriors took down the Knights in a thrilling five-set match.

Washington grabbed the early lead in the match, winning the first set 25-21.

Washington takes the first set 25-21 as Joslyn Richardson kill clinches the set. pic.twitter.com/XBjhd2CD2E — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) October 23, 2021

The second set featured an early run by O’Gorman, but the Warriors would rally back to tie the set multiple times. It was a back-and-forth battle down the stretch, but eventually the Knights would even the match at 1 after taking set two, 25-23.

The Warriors would win set 3 only to see the Knights answer with a victory in the fourth to force a decisive 5th set.

And like the entire match, the fifth was an entertaining set, but the Warriors would outlast the Knights 15-12 to win the match 3-2.

Washington senior Ellie Walker paced the Warriors with 13 kills. Joslyn Richardson added 12.

Brogan Beck led O’Gorman with 13 kills while Macey Matheson added 11.

Washington improves to 24-1 overall while O’Gorman falls to 16-4.